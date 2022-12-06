Hormel Foods Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Hormel Foods in a report issued on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hormel Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

HRL has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of HRL stock opened at $47.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.45. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $42.26 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.16.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hormel Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 471,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 431,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,590,000 after purchasing an additional 83,785 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 96,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.