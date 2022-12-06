HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in HubSpot by 203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen cut their price target on HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on HubSpot from $410.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on HubSpot from $410.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.64.

HUBS opened at $281.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.78. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.03 and a 1-year high of $789.53.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total value of $2,578,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,096,456.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,680 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

