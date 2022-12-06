Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 382,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,521 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have commented on HPP. BTIG Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.55.
Insider Activity
Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Down 5.7 %
Shares of HPP stock opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $28.66.
Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -400.00%.
About Hudson Pacific Properties
Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.