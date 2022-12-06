Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 382,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,521 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on HPP. BTIG Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $245,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo bought 4,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $48,295.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,603.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $245,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 38,930 shares of company stock valued at $461,550. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $28.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

