Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stake Lowered by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 6,471 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,341,402,000 after purchasing an additional 225,783 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 5.4% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $688,050,000 after buying an additional 191,341 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,760,727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $615,199,000 after acquiring an additional 105,347 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 150.6% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,239,000 after acquiring an additional 939,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in Illumina by 1.1% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,379,847 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $254,389,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. OTR Global downgraded Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink raised Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.38.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $111,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,971,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $213.86 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $428.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.43. The company has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

