Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Immunocore in a report issued on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.35). The consensus estimate for Immunocore’s current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Immunocore’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Immunocore from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Immunocore from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Immunocore has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Immunocore Stock Down 4.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of IMCR stock opened at $58.07 on Monday. Immunocore has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $69.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.73 and its 200-day moving average is $46.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -33.76 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 270.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,163,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,618,000 after purchasing an additional 849,662 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its position in Immunocore by 49.3% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,859,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,598,000 after acquiring an additional 613,939 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Immunocore by 271.8% in the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 499,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,926,000 after acquiring an additional 364,941 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Immunocore in the third quarter worth approximately $16,429,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 808,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after purchasing an additional 298,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

