Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Stock Position Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 348.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $55,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.04 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.80%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IRT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

