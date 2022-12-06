Ingenta plc (LON:ING) Insider Sebastian White Sells 225,000 Shares

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Rating) insider Sebastian White sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.61), for a total transaction of £297,000 ($362,150.96).

Ingenta Stock Performance

Shares of LON:ING opened at GBX 119.50 ($1.46) on Tuesday. Ingenta plc has a 12 month low of GBX 70.03 ($0.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 134.95 ($1.65). The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 116.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 98.68. The firm has a market cap of £17.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,086.36.

Ingenta Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ingenta’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Ingenta Company Profile

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers applications designed to move content forward in marketplace for print and digital products, such as royalties, online sales and marketing, digital and print distribution, product, and subscription management.

