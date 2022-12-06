Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Home Depot (HD)

Home Depot (NYSE: HD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/21/2022 – Home Depot was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/17/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim to $335.00.

11/16/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $327.00 to $323.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/16/2022 – Home Depot was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/16/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $400.00 to $382.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush to $280.00.

11/16/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $450.00 to $390.00.

11/15/2022 – Home Depot was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

11/11/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $347.00 to $300.00.

11/9/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $330.00 to $312.00.

11/8/2022 – Home Depot was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/8/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $366.00 to $329.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $348.00 to $340.00.

10/19/2022 – Home Depot is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Home Depot is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Home Depot was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $286.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Home Depot was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $286.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Home Depot was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/10/2022 – Home Depot was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock opened at $320.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $327.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Home Depot

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

