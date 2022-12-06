IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus boosted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.57.

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE:IQV opened at $211.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.