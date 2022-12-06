IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 233,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,395 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $50,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in IQVIA by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in IQVIA by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in IQVIA by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on IQV shares. Citigroup cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on IQVIA to $249.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on IQVIA to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.57.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQVIA stock opened at $211.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 8.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

