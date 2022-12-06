Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of ISDR stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.39 million, a P/E ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 0.83. Issuer Direct has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $33.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.16.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 12.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Issuer Direct will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

