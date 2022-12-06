Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 212.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 198.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on JBL shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

Jabil Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $70.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.10. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $73.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.63%.

Jabil announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $76,997.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,445,585.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $76,997.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,445,585.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $459,320.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,174,280.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,855 shares of company stock worth $6,455,375 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.