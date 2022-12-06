Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yamaha Motor in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.58 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.27. The consensus estimate for Yamaha Motor’s current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yamaha Motor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

YAMHF opened at $23.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.29. Yamaha Motor has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, electrically power-assisted bicycles, electric wheelchairs, automobile engines, and automobile components, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

