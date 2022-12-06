Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Suncor Energy in a research report issued on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.52. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Suncor Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.25 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $4.48 EPS.
Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion.
Suncor Energy Price Performance
Suncor Energy stock opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.79. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26.
Institutional Trading of Suncor Energy
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,145,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Suncor Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.3911 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 35.09%.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Suncor Energy (SU)
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.