John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 32,454 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.43% of John Bean Technologies worth $15,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 25.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on JBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair lowered John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Insider Transactions at John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $26,934.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,049 shares in the company, valued at $4,224,059.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $26,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,059.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian A. Deck acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.91 per share, for a total transaction of $136,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,650,430.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 900 shares of company stock worth $84,102. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JBT opened at $91.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.61. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.59 and a fifty-two week high of $164.52.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About John Bean Technologies

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.