Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $26,000 Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,494,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,974 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,128,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,334,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,395,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,008,000 after buying an additional 1,054,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,749,000 after buying an additional 912,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $102.17 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $104.65. The firm has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.63.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,532 shares of company stock valued at $15,296,782. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.