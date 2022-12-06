Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 11,107 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,107 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 22,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $87.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.56. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $138.47.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

