Karpus Management Inc. Invests $220,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 424,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,557,000 after buying an additional 35,995 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Pluribus Labs LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pluribus Labs LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,569,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $369.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $350.89 billion, a PE ratio of 55.45, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $348.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.71. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $375.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $441.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.80.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

