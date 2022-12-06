KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,269,748 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 842,753 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.91% of KBR worth $61,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in KBR by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000.

In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KBR stock opened at $53.31 on Tuesday. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $56.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 25.09%. On average, analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

KBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of KBR to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

