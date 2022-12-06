Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,610 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Shopify to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $40.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.91. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $153.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.