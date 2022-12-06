Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 4,445 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,681,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,088,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,624 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 572.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,382,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,679,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,763,898,000 after purchasing an additional 925,807 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 68.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,662,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,426,000 after purchasing an additional 677,374 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 37.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,233,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,682,000 after purchasing an additional 605,331 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.82.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE ES opened at $83.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.41. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.48. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.