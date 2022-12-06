Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 56.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 232,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,518,000 after acquiring an additional 84,239 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 68.6% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,912,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 33,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $76.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.328 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

