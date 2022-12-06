Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Decreases Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. 60.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of IBB opened at $135.49 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $155.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.31.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

