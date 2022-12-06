Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Decreases Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 135.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in TE Connectivity by 67.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 49.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 1.5 %

TEL stock opened at $123.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $165.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.56.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

