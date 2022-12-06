Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $777,000 Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,681,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,109,352,000 after purchasing an additional 302,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,592,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,580,702,000 after purchasing an additional 178,170 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,477,000 after purchasing an additional 21,757 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,152,000 after purchasing an additional 167,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,274,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,238,000 after purchasing an additional 56,755 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,285.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,607.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,327 shares of company stock valued at $9,669,463. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.78.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $321.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $339.41. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.61. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

