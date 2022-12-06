Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $794,000 Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $252.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.02. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $217.12 and a 12-month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

