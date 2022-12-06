Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,134.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,159,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,221,180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615,322 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,606 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3,651.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,190,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105,744 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 782.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,651,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,838 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $217,222,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

HDV stock opened at $106.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.92. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.24 and a 12-month high of $110.91.

