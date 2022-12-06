Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,459 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,038,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $616,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 56.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 853,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,997,000 after acquiring an additional 308,549 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 741,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $304,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 36.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $262,703,000 after acquiring an additional 171,554 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.67.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $239.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $475.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.80.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $686.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.64 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 21.68%. Analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

