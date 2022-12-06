Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,212 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,740,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,847,000 after buying an additional 1,010,806 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after buying an additional 594,194 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,359,000 after buying an additional 487,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Novartis by 203.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,043,000 after purchasing an additional 444,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

NVS stock opened at $90.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $201.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

