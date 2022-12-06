Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 12,481 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,120 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 12,481 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,535 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.7 %

WBA opened at $41.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.99. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.46.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.