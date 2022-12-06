Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 299 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 81.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,635 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 31,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period.
Shares of DVY stock opened at $123.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.67 and its 200 day moving average is $119.67. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $133.33.
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
