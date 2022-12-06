Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Trims Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 412,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,267,000 after purchasing an additional 40,437 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $305,000. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $973,000. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 7.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,898,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,992,447,000 after buying an additional 246,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW opened at $253.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.42.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.