Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) PT Raised to $26.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.59% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

NYSE:KIM opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 59.76, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $21.04.

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 13,836.4% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

