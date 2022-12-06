Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Down 0.2 %

AHODF stock opened at 29.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 27.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of 27.02. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of 24.88 and a fifty-two week high of 35.55.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

