Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 5,262.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,202 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of Pentair by 41.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,608,000 after purchasing an additional 780,043 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 31.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,189,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,965,000 after purchasing an additional 766,974 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 176.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,364,000 after purchasing an additional 569,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 107.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,012,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,337,000 after purchasing an additional 524,920 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Pentair to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

Pentair Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE:PNR opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.58. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $75.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 26.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $184,522.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.