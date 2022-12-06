Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $359,000 Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,797,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,201,000 after buying an additional 620,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,652,000 after buying an additional 19,381 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,301,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,979,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,824,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.87.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $57.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.95. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $72.27.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

