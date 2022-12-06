Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $443,000 Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 4.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 18.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 35.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

MHK opened at $98.09 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.01 and a 52-week high of $192.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.34. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered Mohawk Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

