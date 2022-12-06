Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Down 2.1 %

PSA opened at $289.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.34 and a 200 day moving average of $312.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $270.73 and a 12 month high of $421.76. The company has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.38.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.