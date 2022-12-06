Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 100 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Clorox by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 361,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 304.9% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $877,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

CLX opened at $149.02 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.04 and a 200-day moving average of $141.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $135.08.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

