Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,555 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,257 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 67.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,988,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $187,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408,261 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the second quarter worth about $396,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the second quarter worth about $362,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Halliburton by 5.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,098,112 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $97,157,000 after buying an additional 149,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 102.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,440 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 29,548 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Trading Down 5.3 %

NYSE:HAL opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.44. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 2.22.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HAL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $43.90 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.99.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.