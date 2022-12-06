Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $7.95 Per Share

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Leidos in a report released on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $7.95 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.80. The consensus estimate for Leidos’ current full-year earnings is $6.37 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Leidos’ FY2025 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.29.

Leidos Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $109.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.01 and its 200-day moving average is $99.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80. Leidos has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $111.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,381.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,696,107.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $2,718,277.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,689,845.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,381.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,696,107.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $5,736,987 in the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

