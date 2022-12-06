LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on LightPath Technologies from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.
LightPath Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %
NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.19 on Friday. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.29.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPTH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 69.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in LightPath Technologies by 73.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 38,316 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 31,930 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 195,018 shares in the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About LightPath Technologies
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.
