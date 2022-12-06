Liquidity Services (LQDT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 8th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liquidity Services Price Performance

Shares of Liquidity Services stock opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.33. Liquidity Services has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $25.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LQDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Liquidity Services

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidity Services

In related news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 5,786 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $104,148.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,418,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,525,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Liquidity Services news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 15,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $276,246.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,402,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,249,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 5,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $104,148.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,418,090 shares in the company, valued at $97,525,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,708 shares of company stock worth $1,002,744 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,393,000 after purchasing an additional 137,083 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,954,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,773,000 after purchasing an additional 26,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 912,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 263,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Featured Stories

