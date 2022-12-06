LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 14,002 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Bruker worth $10,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Bruker during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bruker during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 165.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRKR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Bruker to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Bruker Price Performance

Bruker Dividend Announcement

BRKR stock opened at $67.05 on Tuesday. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $85.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.93%.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.