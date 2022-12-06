LPL Financial LLC Invests $11.17 Million in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 156,354 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,170,000. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Seagate Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,149 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 84.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 9,312 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 1,285.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,834 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 43,453 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at $6,916,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 716.97% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

