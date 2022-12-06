Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Raised to C at TheStreet

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LUNA. B. Riley cut their price target on Luna Innovations from $11.50 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNA opened at $7.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Luna Innovations has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $246.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Luna Innovations by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 297,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its position in Luna Innovations by 31.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 43,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Luna Innovations in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 1.8% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,961,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,433,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

