Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Raised to C at TheStreet

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LUNA. B. Riley cut their price target on Luna Innovations from $11.50 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.
Shares of NASDAQ LUNA opened at $7.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Luna Innovations has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $246.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.39.
Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.
