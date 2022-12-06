LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
LXP Industrial Trust Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $10.45 on Friday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile
Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LXP Industrial Trust (LXP)
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.