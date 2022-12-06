LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $10.45 on Friday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 77,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 142,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 10.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 83.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

