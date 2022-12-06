Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Markel were worth $16,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the first quarter worth $148,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel by 34.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Markel by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel stock opened at $1,304.62 on Tuesday. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,064.09 and a twelve month high of $1,519.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,205.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,242.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

