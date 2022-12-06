Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,812 shares of company stock worth $3,475,694 in the last ninety days. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marriott International Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAR. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.71.

MAR stock opened at $162.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.84.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.69. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

