Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 924,053 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $59,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.1 %

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $490.67 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $333.42 and a 12 month high of $498.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $452.49 and a 200-day moving average of $433.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $128.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 55.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

